Selena Gomez puts fiancé Benny Blanco in a tough situation

Gomez put her fiancé, Benny Blanco, to the test in a high-stakes makeup challenge.

The Rare Beauty founder trusted her partner enough to let him do her makeup using products from her brand.

The couple captured the entire process in a funny video, which the Calm Down singer shared with her millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok on Thursday, March 6.

"Where do I start?" the music producer asked as he grabbed a pressed powder. The camera accidentally fell to the ground, leaving fans in stitches.

After things were back on track, Benny, 36, applied the powder and slowly covered her whole face, prompting the pop star to praise his beginner skills.

"That’s good, babe. Now I’m proud," she cheered him on before giving a worried look as he picked up the liquid contour.

"Okay, okay. So, what am I countering?" the cookbook author asks, making them laugh.

He then uses the contour to draw lines on Selena's upper cheekbones.

"Why isn't it doing nothing? When you do it, it looks so good," he said, after which the Ice Cream singer guided him through the process.

She told Benny to apply lip oil, which he did, before blending the makeup and then using his fingers to apply highlighter on her jawline.

"I think it looks pretty good. Let me see. I don't know. You look so hot," he says as Selena zooms in on her final makeup look.

A playful Benny then chimed in the comments section, writing, "Wait, I think I did well."

Selena's fans quickly gushed over the couple, who got engaged in December 2024.

"He’s going so soft with the brush [crying and red heart emoji] my hands could never," one fan wrote.

"Cutest couple ever. please tell Benny we love him," another wrote with two red heart emojis.

A third joked, "He doesn’t know how pigmented Rare is," referring to the moment when Benny accidentally put a little too much contour on Selena’s face.

The lovebirds began dating in 2023, and just a year later, they took their relationship to the next level with their engagement announcement.