Ed Sheeran shares new music at private London club ahead of eighth album

Ed Sheeran seemingly looked very happy and delighted after he played new songs in an intimate London club.
According to a source the Perfect singer left one of his favourite pubs, the trendy Devonshire in central London on Wednesday, where he had played it in public for the first time to a group of record label executives.
The insider revealed to the DailyMail that there "were more than a few bangers," adding that it would "shoot up the share price' of the star's record company, Warner."
"He was so happy, and there are some absolute bangers on the album. It went down a storm, the talk was that it would be as big, if not bigger, than his others."
The Photograph crooner, who is busy with – +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour, selling over 150 million records worldwide, has returned from his South Asian tour being the first to perform at first-ever international artist to perform Changlimithang Stadium in the country's capital, Thimphu, on January 24.
He also sold out Mumbai show at Mahalaxmi Race Course.
While Ed Sheeran’s new album date is not yet confirmed, the musician’s next stop of tour will be in Killarney, Ireland on Sunday, April 20.
