Mindy Kaling defends Meghan Markle amid online criticism

Mindy Kaling has addressed the online criticism surrounding her friend Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. during an appearance on The View.

Kaling shared her thoughts on the backlash and her experience filming with Markle.

"You know, I had a great time," Kaling said of her appearance on Markle's show. "I noticed that whenever I do something, anything related to Meghan, it becomes... big news."

The actress specifically addressed the TikTok videos that have surfaced, dissecting the moment when Markle corrected her for not using her Sussex surname.

"We were making sandwiches, and then they'll push in on my face on TikTok, and they'll be like, 'Look at this emotion you felt,' and I honestly didn't even remember it because we shot it like nine months ago," she explained.

Despite the criticism, she enjoyed her time filming with the Duchess of Sussex. "I loved my time with Meghan," she gushed. "I'm also like, let her promote her show... it was great, and really fascinating seeing the reaction."

In the second episode of Markle's series, titled Welcome to the Party, Markle hosted Kaling for lunch and guided her on how to throw a tea party for children and their parents. During their conversation, Kaling referred to Markle as "Meghan Markle," prompting the Duchess of Sussex to gently correct her.

"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now," Markle said with a smile.

"You have kids, and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' It just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'" Markle shares two children with Prince Harry, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

After the Duchess corrected Kaling on her show, Drew Barrymore made sure to use Markle's correct surname during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this week.

"This is the Fast Five with Meghan Sussex," Barrymore said as she introduced a segment with Markle.

Markle's new series, With Love, Meghan, gives viewers a closer look at her homemaking skills, morning routine, and stories about her upbringing in Los Angeles.

The series also features guest appearances from actress Abigail Spencer, chef Roy Choi, and a cameo from Prince Harry.