David Hasselhoff’s ex wife Pamela Bach dies at 62

'Baywatch' actress and David Hasselhoff’s ex wife Pamela Bach died at 62

Pamela Bach, who was married to the American singer and actor David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, has passed away at the age of 62.

Several media outlets, including People, confirmed that the Baywatch star was found dead in her Los Angeles residence on Wednesday, March 5.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner ruled out the cause of her death as a suicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

A representative of David shared in a statement to the magazine that the family is "deeply saddened" over the tragic demise of his former wife.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we drive and navigate through this challenging time," the statement added.

For the unversed, Pamela and David first met on the set of Knight Rider when she was a guest star. The two also appeared together in several episodes of Baywatch.

The former couple shares two daughters, Taylor and Hayley. As a doting mother and grandmother, Pamela’s Instagram was filled with posts of her daughters and grandchild.

Taylor, 34, welcomed daughter London with her husband, Madison Fiore, in August. The parents of one tied the knot in February 2023.

As of yet, neither of Pamela’s daughters has spoken on the shocking news.