Robert Pattinson reveals why he can't watch horror movies

Robert Pattinson has revealed that he can no longer watch horror movies as an adult, citing his increased sensitivity as the reason.

In a recent conversation with his Mickey 17 director, Bong Joon Ho, for GQ, the actor opened up about his changing relationship with horror films.

"I used to watch a lot of dark stuff when I was younger and think like, 'Yeah, this is cool.' And now, I'm too sensitive," Pattinson admitted.

"It's strange, you'd think it would go the other way round. As you get older, you become less frightened of these [films]. I can't watch horror movies anymore."

The director questioned whether the actor's newfound sensitivity was due to becoming a father, but the actor confessed that his fears surrounding horror films predated his parenthood.

Pattinson shares a baby girl with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse.

The Twilight star went on to recall a recent incident where he became "very frightened" after watching a horror movie.

"I had to do a meeting with the director, and he'd done this horror movie, and I watched it, and I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house," he said.

His fear became so intense that he took drastic measures to protect himself.

"And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives waiting for the person to come in. And then I fell asleep with them basically in my neck on the couch."

Pattinson's girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, was shocked to find him asleep with knives in hand.

"'What is happening? Why do you have two knives in your face and you're sleeping?'" Pattinson recalled her asking.

The Batman actor quipped, "'It was probably a squirrel.'"

While Pattinson didn't reveal the title of the horror movie that triggered his fear, it's possible that it was Parker Finn's Smile, as The Hollywood Reporter reported last year that Pattinson is set to team up with Finn for a remake of the cult 1981 psychological supernatural horror movie Possession.