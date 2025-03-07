Kate Hudson criticises Hollywood for having actors ‘pigeonholed’

Kate Hudson share her thoughts on being called 'rom-com queen'

Kate Hudson opened up about how Hollywood put actors in particular category or label them for certain roles for a lifetime.

In a recent podcast episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Hudson, while promoting her Netflix sports series Running Point, shared her thoughts on being called "the rom-com queen."

Calling out Hollywood for limiting roles for the actors, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, said, "As Hollywood goes, they love to put you in a box. They love it. And so I think when you're younger, you don't want to be pigeonholed into an idea that that's what you do."

"And the second you have success in a rom-com as a woman, it's like they just want you in that," added the Something Borrowed actress. "So it's like you love it, and then at the same time you're like, 'Yeah, but I want to do other things. I don't want to just do this all the time.'"

Hudson had her career breakthrough with an Oscar nomination for her performance in 2000s coming-of-age musical drama Almost Famous.

She also starred in hit rom-com films like You, Me and Dupree, Fool's Gold and Bride Wars, among others.

Hudson shared that thinking about her title nowadays gives her "mixed feeling" because "now that I'm older I love it."

"I think what happens when you have a very successful rom-com, it sort of becomes what people expect from you." She continued, "and want from you, and as an actor you're sort of like, 'Yeah, but I want to do a million different things.'"

To prove her point of being diverse and willing to do "million different things" she released her debut album in 2024, Glorious. The 45-year-old artist admitted to the People Magazine at that time that, "pursuing music took a very far back seat to what was happening in my career."

Hudson’s new sports series, Running Point is now available for streaming.