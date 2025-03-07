Charli XCX's next big move revealed after Grammy, BRITs victory

Charli XCX in talks to land major Netflix role

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Charlie XCX might surprise her fans with an exciting screen appearance.

The Brat hitmaker is in talks to land an acting stint in an upcoming Netflix project.

According to several news outlets, including Deadline, Charlie XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, has set her sights on joining Barbie director Greta Gerwig in the much-anticipated Narnia film.

The Hot In It singer is among the top contenders to play a major role. If she finalises the deal with the streaming giant, rumours suggest she might play Jadis, the White Witch.

However, nothing has been confirmed officially, and the deal is still awaited to come to fruition.

For the unversed, Netflix announced in 2018 that new series and films based on The Chronicles of Narnia are on the horizon, following which Gerwig came on board in 2020 to adapt and direct.

The movie, currently in early stages, is slated for an exclusive two-week Imax global run for Thanksgiving 2026 before the film’s streaming.

Notably, this would not be the first time for Charlie XCX to show off her acting chops. In addition to coming hot on the heels of her five BRIT and four Grammy wins, she has quickly made a name for herself in the acting realm.

Her screen credits include The Moment, the Faces of Death remake, Sacrifice, The Gallerist, Overcompensating and more.