Travis Kelce’s pal spills the tea on marriage plans with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marriage plans unveiled

Travis Kelce’s friend Stephen A. Smith admitted that he thinks Taylor Swift and the NFL star are already hearing wedding bells.

The ESPN sportscaster made a bombshell prediction on Wednesday, March 5th, about the lovebirds’ secret plans.

The 57-year-old confessed that he thinks his “dawg” Kelce, and the pop superstar are about to tie the knot in 2025, as he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I’m scared to get this wrong!,” he told the host, “Travis Kelce, that’s my dawg.”

Speaking of the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end’s charm, Smith added, “A lot of ladies love Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce has loved a lot of ladies. But Taylor Swift’s a different animal.”

“She looks good. She’s incredibly talented. And she’s worth about a billion [dollars]. We’re going to guess a ‘yes’ on this one,” he continued.

Fallon echoed the sentiment as he responded, “Oh, I hope that happens.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the athlete have been dating since the 2023 summer, and have showed up for each other’s big career moments.

Swift has been a fixture at Kelce’s games as she cheered him on and Kelce was spotted at several Eras Tour shows, including the London show last year where he even performed on stage.

The high-profile couple is now taking a breath of fresh air as they have both found some time to relax from their demanding careers.