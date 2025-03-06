Dolly Parton breaks silence after husband’s death: 'I will always love you'

Dolly Parton is saying goodbye to her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, after he passed away.
Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, March 6, the Queen of Country expressed gratitude for the outpouring of kindness following Dean’s passing at age 82.
“This is a love note to family, friends, and fans,” Parton, 79, wrote. “Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl.”
She continued, “He is in God’s arms now, and I am okay with that. I will always love you,” referencing her beloved 1973 hit.
Dean passed away on March 3 in Nashville, survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.
Parton reflected on their decades-long love in a separate statement following his death, writing, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”
Dean, a Nashville native, met Parton at a laundromat in 1964. “That was the day my life began,” he said in a rare statement to Entertainment Tonight in 2016.
The pair wed in 1966, but Dean largely stayed out of the public eye, despite his wife’s superstardom.
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis claims innocence, saying he confessed under duress and has witnesses to back up his alibi
Adam Devine shares how becoming a dad transformed life
Coldplay performed at the Invictus Games last month in Canada
Blackpink’s Lisa drops a bombshell about singing that left fans stunned
Hailey 'likes' a TikTok criticising Justin Bieber's ex Selena and her fiancé Benny Blanco's Valentine's Day shoot
Bhad Bhabie's ex Le Vaughn opens up about harrowing experience at LA strip club