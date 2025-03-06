Meghan Markle angers people of Sussex

Megan Markle sparks reactions with her latest claim about royal title

Meghan Markle has come under fire after her latest claim about royal title as residents have expressed their frustration over Prince Harry's wife's statement that "Sussex" is her surname.

Sussex locals are demanding the Duchess, who visited the county only once for six hours, to "earn the right" to use the title by becoming more involved with the area and its community.

The controversy follows the Duchess of Sussex's correction of actress Mindy Kaling during the second episode of her Netflix cookery show, 'With Love, Meghan,' where she insisted: "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now."

People of Sussex have voiced their opinions, with many urging the Duchess to visit more frequently and contribute to local causes in order to use the name.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex conducted a brief tour of the county in October 2018, visiting Brighton, Chichester, Peacehaven and Bognor, but have not returned since.

"I'm sure the Sussex title is a very lucrative thing to have and, having married into the Royal Family, she should be able to use it. However, if she is going to use it then I would like to see her over in the county a bit more," Jeff Hall, 56, from Lewes told the Mail.

Jeff continued: "One visit in eight years isn't really good enough."

His brother Colin, who runs Hall's Fruits, added: "If she's going to claim the title then she should have more connection with the place. She should get involved in a children's charity or do something else worthwhile in the county."

Another resident Bryan Jenkins, 72, told the publication: "She can call herself what she wants but she seems to suggest she has an affinity with Sussex which is nonsense."

The calls emerge after Meghan's admission about the Sussex name, saying: "I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go 'This is our family name. Our little family name'."

Kaling responded: "Well, now I know, and I love it."

However, a royal insider told the outlet that Meghan's emphasis on the title was "clearly a warning shot" to the royal family.

Removing Harry and Meghan's titles could potentially be used as a sanction if the couple release further tell-all books or interviews about the royal family, said the insiders.