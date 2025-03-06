Olivia Rodrigo reveals exciting news: ‘biggest dreams for so long’

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to share the big news

Olivia Rodrigo is about to make one of her biggest dreams come true!

The 22-year-old popstar shared the exciting news with her fans on Thursday, March 6th, as she took to Instagram and made the announcement on her Story.

The drivers license hitmaker revealed that she will be the headlining act for 2025 Glastonbury Festival.

"Headlining glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long," Rodrigo wrote in the caption, sharing the complete lineup of the festival.

The jealousy, jealousy songstress continued, "Truly can't believe this! So grateful and sooo excited. Hope to see you there."

The Grammy winner is set to perform on the final day of the festival, Sunday, June 29th, and her performance will be followed with sets from Rod Stewart, The Prodigy and Noah Kahan, among others.

The other musical stars scheduled to perform at this year’s three-day festival include, The 1975, Alanis Morissette, Neil Young, Charli xcx, RAYE, Deftones, Busta Rhymes and Gracie Abrams.

This comes after Rodrigo opened up about feeling unprepared at her tour’s opening night, during the red-carpet premiere of Netflix's Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, in October 2024.

“I was like, ‘I should have rehearsed more … like, I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing. But I was like, ‘Oh well, I’m gonna go on,’“ she told People Magazine at the time.