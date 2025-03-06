Future monarch Prince William celebrates major milestone

Prince William, heir to the British throne, celebrates major milestone

Kensington Palace, Prince William and Kate Middleton's office, has released new photos of the future monarch alongside a major announcement.

Heir to the British throne Prince William celebrated a major milestone on Thursday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales issued a new statement on their official Instagram as William visited Mental Health Innovations, which was established in 2017.

The text messaging service Shout has hit three million conversations. Shout is the U.K.’s first 24-hour messaging support for those with mental health challenges and was set up in 2019 with backing from William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation.

MHI has now merged with another charity, The Mix, as they seek to combine their resources to provide data-driven analysis and expertise to deliver innovative services and insights to aid the mental health of the country.

During the visit, the royal chatted with young volunteers from Mental Health Innovation’s Youth Advisory Board, who provide services through both The Mix and Shout.