‘Monopoly’ movie confirmed, netizens ‘question’ need of the film

Internet strongly reacts to the news of 'Monopoly' movie

Globally acclaimed boardgame Monopoly will be getting a movie soon.

Distributors Lionsgate have confirmed the news in an Instagram post, where they revealed that Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are all set to work on the flick as writers.

The all-new movie will be produced by award winning production company LuckyChap, co-founded by Barbie famed Margot Robbie, in partnership with Hasbro Entertainment.

As soon as the news broke out about a Monopoly movie, internet started flooding with reactions as many started questioning how can a film be made on a board game.

One wrote on X, “What is the plot even gonna be about?” Meanwhile, another went on to say, “How are they gonna do this? Why are they gonna do this?”

A third netizen asked, “How TF do you make a movie about Monopoly? What’s next, Hungry Hungry Hippos”. “Monopoly is a game not a movie”, wrote another.

Where some are wondering how a film can be made on a board game, some are penetrating the relevance of the project.

One internet user commented, “I asked some young folks if they played Monopoly or Yahtzee, and they said ‘What?’ Never heard of either. Who will pay to see a Monopoly movie?”

So far, other details including the cast and the release of the film have been kept under wraps.