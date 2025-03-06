Khloe Kardashian 'happy' to let daughter think she's still married: Here's why

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her split from Tristan Thompson in heartbreaking confessional

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her split from Tristan Thompson, revealing how it has affected her daughter True.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder could be seen gearing up for her 40th birthday at a Dolly Parton-themed party.

While speaking to her best friend Malika Haqq, Khloe revealed that her daughter still believes she and Tristan Thompson are married, and explained why she's determined to keep it this way.

She said, “True thinks me and Tristan are married. It is the right thing to do. In my opinion. Get married, have kids. That’s what I want to teach her.”

To which, Haqq responded, “It’s just probably better for her. It’s not like she would really understand.”

In addition, the reality star opened up in a confessional about her concerns regarding True's understanding of her relationship with Tristan, emphasizing the importance of keeping her children out of adult problems.

She said, “The only thing that bothers me about that would be I don’t want True going through life thinking this is what a marriage is.”

Khloe further went on to add, "That you’re married to someone and they don’t live with you and you never have to kiss them, or you don’t sleep in the same bed together."

For the unversed, Kardashian shares her daughter True and son Tatum with Thompson, who parted ways with her back in June 2021.