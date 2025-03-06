Kylie Kelce defends Taylor Swift's 'drive' as singer steps back from limelight

Kylie Kelce admires Taylor Swift for her 'drive' amid public scrutiny

Kylie Kelce is singing Taylor Swift's praises while discussing the importance of hard work in the music industry and the accolades that follow.

During an interview with Kate Hudson on her Not Gonna Lie podcast on Thursday, March 6, Kylie, who is married to Travis Kelce’s brother Jason, couldn’t stop raving about the Anti-hero hitmaker in a rare comment.

Sharing her unfiltered thoughts on Beyoncé’s work in the entertainment industry, Hudson, who has grown up alongside the Renaissance singer, noted, “She’s worked so hard. She works so hard. As you know, with Taylor [Swift], this doesn't just come. It comes with real attention to detail and care and hard work.”

To which, Kylie replied, “Yes, the drive is incredible. To be able to witness it all is very cool.”

Although the mother-of-three has refrained from mentioning Swift at multiple occasions, she has shown her support for the pop superstar throughout the A-list romance.

The entire Kelce clan has been part of at least one of the singer’s highly-acclaimed Eras Tour, with the NFL player appearing on the stage in June 2024 at London’s Wembley Stadium.