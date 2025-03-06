Hailey Bieber 'caught lying' as she shades Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez's 'truce' appears to have been short-lived

It appears Hailey Bieber isn't as over her husband Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez as she claims to be.

Earlier this week, the socialite and new mom double-tapped a TikTok criticising Gomez’s Interview Magazine Valentine’s Day photoshoot, dragging her fiancé Benny Blanco into the longtime drama.

In 2022, Gomez and Hailey attempted to call a truce by embracing and posing together at the Academy Museum gala — a moment captured in Tyrrell Hampton’s now-viral picture. But it appears the peace was short-lived.

The TikTok, created by Courtney Presto, analysed Gomez and Blanco’s photoshoot, which comes at the heels of their headline-making upcoming collaborative studio album, I Said I Love You First.

In a follow-up video, posted on March 6, Presto admitted her original TikTok was meant to be “a little shady towards Selena Gomez.” She then shared a screenshot of the “likes” on her post — Hailey Bieber’s name included.

“That means the Selena Gomez-Justin Bieber beef is alive and well, people!” Presto deduced.

Presto also accused Hailey of being dishonest about her stance on Gomez. “I feel like this is definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber is like, ‘Oh, it’s all love, it’s all good. We have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,’ she’s lying,” the TikToker said.

The comments section could agree more: “Hailey Bieber is an obsessed weirdo at this point. Mother and wife and still obsessed with the ex<’ one user wrote.

Another joked, “She forgot she wasn’t on her burner account.”

Yet another questioned, “Why are selena and benny even coming up in her algorithm?”