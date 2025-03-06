Anne Hathaway starrer ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel gets major update

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2' to reunite Anne Hathaway with Meryl Streep

The Devil Wear Prada 2 was officially confirmed last summer.

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep will reportedly be reuniting once again for the new entry.

However, the project has been confirmed, but there is not update about when the filming will kickstart.

Therefore, when asked about the shoot of the new movie, actor Stanley Tucci gave a coy, saying that he cannot say much about it.

Tucci stated, "I cannot answer that question on the grounds that it will incriminate so many people."

He continued telling Collider’s Steve Weintraub, "No, look, we're planning on doing it. When and if it comes to fruition, I'll be thrilled. That's all I can say. I'm sorry."

Previously, he even confirmed having conversations about the sequel with co-star Emily Blunt.

Earlier, when Blunt was asked about the upcoming installment, she responded shakily and gave a coy saying, "What sequel? Oh my god, I can’t tell you anything!”

She told PEOPLE, “I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again. I’ve gotta get a stomach flu and some eye makeup in there. I’m hoping for that!"

The Devil Wears Prada, directed by David Frankel, is considered as Hathaway’s one of the notable performance in her career.