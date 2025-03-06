Adam Devine sheds light on fatherhood: ‘new adventure’

Adam Devine revealed that his life took a 360-degree turn after welcoming his now-one-year-old son, Beau.

The 41-year-old actor opened up about how becoming a father is the “best” thing that happened to him, on Wednesday, March 5th.

At the season 4 premiere of his HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, speaking of his son, Devine told People Magazine, “He’s just so cute. Every day is like a new adventure.”

The Pitch Perfect star revealed that his friends had warned him of becoming a parent, “They tried to scare me out of it. They’re like, ‘Your life’s over, your life’s going to suck’. "

However, the comedy star added that he had Beau at 40, when he knew he was ready for the responsibility, with wife, Chloe Bridges. “I waited until I was an old man. I was ready for my life to be over. I was sitting in a bar on a Tuesday, and I’m like, ‘What am I doing here? This is depressing’."

This comes after Devine previously gushed about fatherhood back in January and wished he’d “had kids sooner.”

"I love it, and I want to have 11 of them, but my wife is like, 'Two,' and I'm like, 'Four?' and she's like, 'Two,' so we'll see how that goes," he said, adding that little Beau had brought him “so much joy.”