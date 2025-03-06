Justin Timberlake’s world tour ‘tough’ for Jessica Biel: Report

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are mostly living separate lives due to his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that the singer had been on the for 10 months which was tough for Jessica.

After the US shows ended on February 27, Justin got his three-week vacation before he was due to start an overseas leg.

“Justin’s tour has been really tough on his marriage and his family life they’ve been living almost separate lives,” revealed the source reveals.

It is pertinent to note that Jessica put up with a lot since Justin pleaded guilty to impaired driving after being arrested in New York’s Hamptons in June 2024.

The source told the outlet that Jessica “can’t always be with him, so she was worrying more than ever about his health and if he’s making the right decisions”.

Meanwhile, Jessica is currently busy filming her movie, Matchbox, earlier in February in Hungary as well as with her two children, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

“She’s a working mom, and the stress put on her as he travels has been more than she expected,” pointed out the source.

An insider added, “It’s been really tough, and it’s not over yet.”