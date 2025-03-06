Palace releases statement about Queen Camilla's important role

King Charles III's office has released a stunning video of Queen Camilla with a statement about her important role.

Buckingham Palace played host as 50 young literary talents were invited to a reception by The Queen, in recognition of their remarkable stories.

The 77-year-old has a longstanding commitment to championing literacy and creative writing, supporting the 500 Words competition every year since 2015.

The stunning video has been shared on the royal family's official social media accounts with a statement.

The Palace wrote: "Once upon a time… The Queen hosted finalists and their families, alongside some special celebrity guests, for the Grand Final of #BBC500Words."

The creative writing competition encourages children, 5-11 years old, to write a fictional story - using 500 words or fewer.

The Palace excited fans with a statement: "Tune into a special episode of #TheOneShow tonight on BBC One and @bbciplayer at 7pm to find out who the winners are!"