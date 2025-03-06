Justin Bieber seems to be losing fans amid concerns about singer’s erratic behaviour

Justin Bieber’s longtime employee deserts him amid trying times

Justin Bieber has been in the news lately due to his problematic behaviour.

The Peaches singer with his disheveled look had sparked rumours that he was doing drugs.

The Rhode founder’s husband though refuted any such claims.

However, a recent turn of events has added to the concern about Baby crooner’s mental and physical condition.

Mateo Caldas, the 31-year-old’s longtime assistant has reportedly quit.

As per reports by US Sun, Caldas is making a career switch, so he left his position to pursue acting career.

Caldas and reps for Selena Gomez’s ex has been approached by Page Six for any comment, but to no avail.

The news of the longtime assistant’s resignation comes just two weeks after Justin’s rep revealed that the Sorry singer is ending business relationships as well as friendships that “no longer served him”.

For the unversed, Justin seemingly trolled his fans in a new smoking video after causing speculations about drug use.