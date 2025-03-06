'Succession' famed Jesse Armstrong teases new film about 'Billionaires'

Jesse Armstrong to mark his directorial debut soon

Jesse Armstrong, creator of Oscar nominated show Succession, has decided to make his directorial debut with a film.

So far, Jesse has only written or produced multiple projects, but this time he will bringing in a fresh movie, on which he will be working as a director.

The new venture is going to be based on billionaires for which some A-list US actor namely Steve Carell from The Office, Gotham famed Cory Michael Smith, Rushmore star Jason Jason Schwartzman and Ramy Youssef of Poor Things, will reportedly be featuring in the upcoming project.

In an interview, Armstrong expressed, "I'm intrigued to discover whether being around so many brilliant actors and directors on Succession has in any way rubbed off on me. Let’s hope so.”

He especially thanked the HBO team for backing his dream project wholeheartedly wholeheartedly and ‘helping me pull together a dream team of cast and crew.’

The yet-untitled flick will not only be directed but also written and produced by the 54-year-old.

As per RTE, the forthcoming film is going to revolve around a group of billionaire friends, who come together to deal with the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.