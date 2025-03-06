Kendall Jenner throws shade at Blackpink's Lisa at 2025 Oscars?

The biggest night of Hollywood, Oscars 2025, were filled with stunning outfits, big wins and unforgettable moments. But one unexpected topic taken over social media where reality star Kendall Jenner’s gave side-eye to Blackpink’s Lisa.

As Kendall and Lisa stepped onto the red carpet together, cameras flashed non-stop, with photographers calling Lisa’s name, eager to get the perfect shot while ignoring The Kardashians star.

Some said that it was just a casual look on the media influencer’s face, but others are convinced it was a classic green-eyed moment.

With her worldwide fame and recent acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, the Blackpink’s singer completely graced the moment, looking confident and radiant than ever.

However, social media lit up with gossips, with many users saying that the model’s reaction showed she wasn’t too happy about being overshadowed.

One user wrote: "The way Kendall side-eyed Lisa when the photographers were screaming for her… she was NOT happy," while another one remarked, "kendall side-eyeing lisa for taking all the attention."

While another use didn’t hesitate and shared: "mind you lisa is there cause she is a global SUPERSTAR and kendall is just a JENNER."

"The way Kendall looked at Lisa when the photographers were yelling her name and not hers," yet other people called her "insecure."