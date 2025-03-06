Kate Middleton set to make significant appearance after milestone victory

Kate Middleton will be making a significant appearance to support King Charles following a big win.

The Princess of Wales, who went through a series of health scares last year, had to skip a key royal event as was recuperating from a “planned abdominal surgery” which took place just weeks prior.

Only Prince William and Queen Camilla were the senior most royal at the event as King Charles had also taken some time away to recover after announcing his cancer diagnosis.

The Buckingham Palace revealed that Princess Kate will be attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in London next week on Monday, March 10th.

This time, Kate will be joining William, King Charles and Queen Camilla along with representatives from across the 56 Commonwealth nations for the traditional event.

Kate’s appearance will also symbolise the Princess’ win against the nine-month battle with cancer.

Moreover, the update also comes as Kate was crowned as UK’s most favourite royal in the YouGov polls. While Prince William was following close behind, there was a big margin as King Charles was ranked on number four, after Princess Anne.