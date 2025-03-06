Meghan Markle’s new show stirs controversy with Royal revelations

Meghan Markle exposes Prince Harry’s ‘unhealthy habit’ in shock revelation

Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has ignited a wave of discussions among fans and critics alike.

The eight-part lifestyle show offers a glimpse into the Duchess of Sussex’s personal life, from parenting insights to lighthearted kitchen moments with celebrity friends.

One of the more unexpected revelations came when Meghan shared a playful anecdote about her husband, Prince Harry.

While preparing breakfast alongside actress Mindy Kaling, she joked about how the scent of sizzling bacon immediately attracts Harry and their dogs to the kitchen. "It’s not my perfume that’s bringing them all in," she quipped, sparking mixed reactions online.

She also made an amusing confession about Harry’s approach to food, revealing that he automatically sprinkles salt on his meals before even tasting them. "I have a husband who adds salt to everything before he takes a bite, so I try to under-salt," Meghan explained.

While some viewers found the exchange endearing, others criticised the show for being too curated and lacking depth.

Adding to the controversy, With Love, Meghan has been met with harsh reviews, with critics labeling it a predictable attempt to reinvent her public image.

Originally slated for a January release, the series was delayed due to the Los Angeles wildfires but is now available to stream. Whether it will win over audiences or remain a subject of debate remains to be seen.