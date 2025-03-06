'Another Simple Favour' promotions marred by Blake vs Justin legal warfare?

Blake Lively shared the trailer of her new movie Another Simple Favour on Instagram which shockingly received a limited number of comments – though positive ones.

It appears that the promotion of the movie is a “PR nightmare” with the legal warfare going on between It Ends With Us costars.

Anna Kendrick already was rumoured to have a beef with the Age of Adaline star owing to the controversies related to Ryan Reynolds’ wife and Jane The Virgin actor affecting the A Simple Favour sequel.

However, a source to E! News cleared the air and clarified that there was no “bad blood” between the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants alum and the Twilight star.

Amid such uncertainty and chaos, the dark comedy crime mystery thriller film is being promoted.

The 37-year-old captioned the post, “It all started with just a simple favor… Another Simple Favor is streaming on Prime Video May 1.”

Will Another Simple Favour do business well, or will it suffer losses? Only time will tell.

For the unversed, the storyline follows Stephanie (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively) who go to the “beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman” where there is “murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”