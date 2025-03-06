Why Meghan Markle is now going by 'Meghan Sussex'?

Meghan Markle has doubled down on her decision to use the title "Sussex" despite criticism.

In the second episode of her Netflix show With Love, she pointed out to guest Mindy Kaling that she was still referring to her by her maiden name.

"You know I'm Sussex now," Meghan said. "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to say, 'This is our family name. Our little family name.'"

The Duchess of Sussex's decision to use the title "Sussex" is a nod to her shared surname with her husband Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Although the children were born with the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, the mother-of-two has emphasized the importance of sharing a surname with her family.

"It's our shared name as a family," she told People magazine recently, "and I guess I hadn't recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children. I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."

The use of the title "Sussex" is a result of Queen Elizabeth II granting the title to Harry and Meghan upon their wedding in 2018.

Although the couple stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, they were allowed to retain their titles.