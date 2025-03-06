Lady Gaga reveals inspiration behind new song 'Blade of Grass'

Lady Gaga on inspiration behind 'Blade of Grass'

Lady Gaga had a pretty romantic motivation behind Blade of Grass.

The songstress is known for drawing inspiration from her life, and it turns out her fiancé, Michael Polansky, played a sweet role in her upcoming album Mayhem.

In a new interview for Apple Music, released on March 5, the Abracadabra singer opened up about her songwriting process and how a heartfelt moment with Polansky led to her track Blade of Grass.

"As a songwriter, you need life to inspire your writing, and if everything is promotion, then I'll write about promotion and I won't write about that special moment I shared with you where Michael asked me how I would want him to propose to me one day," Gaga, 38, shared.

And what was her dream proposal? Something completely unconventional, of course.

"We were in our backyard, and I said, 'Just take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger.' And then I wrote Blade of Grass because I remembered the way his face looked and I remembered the grass in the backyard and I remember thinking he should use that really long grass that's in the center of the backyard," she explained.

Of course, Polansky ultimately went with something a little more traditional—a stunning oval diamond engagement ring. But in true Gaga fashion, the proposal came with a twist, it happened on April Fool’s Day.

The Die with a Smile artist also reflected on how fame once consumed her creative process.

"At a certain point, I was into the idea of fame and artifice and being the conductor of your own life when it came to your own inner sense of fame," Gaga shared.

"I had to fight a lot harder to make music and dance a little bit later into my career because my life became so different that I didn't have as much life around me to inspire me."

She admitted she knew fans had been wondering where she had been in recent years.

"But I needed to go live life to have a full life and also to give back to my true gift," she said.

Gaga also credited Polansky for reminding her of what truly makes her happy.

"He was like, 'You who you are is that you're an artist. That's the thing that makes you the most happy, so we need to nurture that part of you,'" she recalled.

"He reminded me that the other stuff was maybe sometimes hard for me and making it more difficult, so keeping me away from what I love."

Gaga and Polansky have been together since 2020 and got engaged earlier this year. With Mayhem dropping on Friday, it’s clear that love—and a little bit of grass—has reignited Gaga’s creative fire.