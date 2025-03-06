Travis Kelce reveals ‘big life decision’ after getaway with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is ready to make a big announcement after returning from holiday

Travis Kelce is off to a fresh start after spending a relaxed time on a tropical vacation with Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old athlete addressed his pending retirement in discussion with brother Jason Kelce, on Wednesday, March 5th.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that he is ready for his “year 13” with the team, during the latest episode of New Heights podcast.

Travis touched upon his decision when Jason asked, “how Travis goes about making big life decisions.”

The NFL star responded, “It’s similar to all the other decisions I make. Off the feels. I’m not a big, like, measure the pros and cons, all that.”

Travis went on to say that he prefers to go off of “pure gut,” to which the former athlete replied, “I relish that about you so much. … You have this really good way of not worrying about all these little ridiculous dumb things about what could be or what if’s.”

The Grotesquerie star shared that he “never second-guessed” his “responsibility” to play the final year of his contract and “pulled the trigger as soon as [he] had that feeling.”

He explained that his decision is motivated by the Chiefs’ defeat in Super Bowl 2025, “I want to give it a good run. I got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was to the people around me.”