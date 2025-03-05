Queen Mary revives centuries old Royal jewels at Finnish state banquet

Queen Mary of Denmark captivated royal fans as she unveiled a set of historic jewels unseen for over 140 years.

The Danish monarch showcased the rare treasures during a grand state banquet in Finland, where she and King Frederik are on an official visit, reported GB News.

Hosted by Finnish President Alexander Stubb and First Lady Suzanne Innes-Stubb at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, the event was marked by Queen Mary's dazzling appearance.

She wore an exquisite gold diadem dating back to around 1820, originally crafted for Queen Caroline Amalie, wife of King Christian VIII.

The palace revealed that the tiara is adorned with 11 precious gems collected by Caroline Amalie’s husband during their travels to Italy between 1819 and 1821.

Adding to the historical significance of her ensemble, Queen Mary also donned a gold bracelet that once belonged to Princess Vilhelmine Marie. Featuring stones sourced from the Vesuvius region, the bracelet was a wedding gift from King Frederik VII in 1828.

For the prestigious occasion, the Danish Queen complemented the regal jewels with a sophisticated black lace gown designed by Jesper Høvring.

The dress, featuring intricate gold leaf embroidery, a cinched waist, and semi-sheer sleeves, was previously worn by Mary at a New Year's Eve gala in Copenhagen in 2019.



The rare public display of these royal heirlooms has left fashion and history enthusiasts alike in awe, as Queen Mary continues to honour Denmark's rich heritage with elegance and grace.