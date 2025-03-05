Prince William’s meaningful visit honours NHS heroes on COVID anniversary

Prince William paid tribute to frontline healthcare workers today as he visited the Royal Berkshire Hospital, marking five years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Prince of Wales, who serves as a patron of NHS Charities Together alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, took time to acknowledge the resilience and dedication of medical staff who worked tirelessly during the crisis.

During his visit, William toured the hospital’s Oasis Health and Wellbeing Centre and Garden, a space designed to support the mental well-being of healthcare professionals.

He met with staff members who endured the challenges of the pandemic, listening to their experiences and recognizing their invaluable contributions.

Sharing a heartfelt message on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official X account wrote: 'A significant visit to Royal Berkshire Hospital to witness the lasting impact of @NHSCharities' support over the past five years.'

William’s visit comes shortly after his return from a family holiday in Mustique with Kate and their children. Fans quickly took to social media to compliment the prince’s refreshed look, with some commenting on his sun-kissed glow and neatly trimmed beard.

This visit marks William and Kate’s first return to the hospital since 2020, when they played a crucial role in launching the NHS Charities Together Urgent COVID-19 Appeal.

The initiative initially raised £15 million in just five days and eventually reached over £160 million, providing critical support to hospital staff and patients across the UK.

As the NHS continues to navigate post-pandemic challenges, William’s presence underscored the ongoing importance of supporting healthcare workers and ensuring they receive the resources they need.