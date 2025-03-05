Hayley Atwell reflects on her future in Hollywood as a female celebrity

Hayley Atwell has recently reflected on her future in Hollywood, saying she’s “little control” of her career path.

In a new interview with Grazia magazine, the Ant-Man star, shared it’s not easy to predict her next career move.

“There’s so little I’m actually in control of,” said the 42-year-old.

Hayley told the outlet that she would “love to become more involved in the production side of things”.

The Mission Impossible star noted that there have been few projects that you can work on to executive produce.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hayley reflected on roles for ‘older’ actresses who “stick out” mainly because “they are still rare” in the industry.

“I cite Demi Moore in The Substance, Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl. There seem to be more, I say, but on condition of relating to a certain beauty standard,” explained the Christoper Robin actress.

“You can do it, but it has to be meta or it has to be a comment on ageing and beauty standards,” continued the actress.

Hayley noted that the female stars “have to look at the reality of the system and be engaged in the conversation, rather than reject it or be really angry”.

“You can go; I’m off to do [something else],' but no one’s going to watch it or fund it. You can’t be outside of the system and have any sort of real platform,” pointed out Hayley.

The actress opened up that very few people in Hollywood know where their career is going.

“Trying to get anything made is so hard. Having star power means you can get things made. I don’t feel like I have that yet,” she stated.

Hayley added, “I hope one day I will be in a position where it feels like there is a clearer path of how I would, but at the moment it’s reserved for the very, very few.”