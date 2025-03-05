Chrissy Teigen gets honest on quitting THIS bad habit

Chrissy Teigen has recently declared she finally kicks bad habit during an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2025 after party.

The cookbook author mentioned that she has stopped smoking cigarettes after years of being an “on-and-off” smoker.

“I’m just furiously chewing Nicotine gum,” said the 39-year-old in a new interview with Access Hollywood.

Chrissy’s musician husband John Legend jokingly said, “Champagne was his guilty pleasure.”

However, Chrissy chimed in and suggested, “Don’t smoke. Smoking’s bad, just stop now if you can.”

“I’ve been an on-and-off smoker for too long, and I’ve stopped for the last time,” pointed out the model.

Chrissy, who shares four children with John, added that “while she’s “very proud of herself” for quitting, she’s “extremely on edge” these days.

This was not the only bad habit that she gave up; Chrissy also detailed her journey with quitting alcohol in 2021.

At the time, she reflected on how different it was to attend certain events or luxury vacations in the wake of her sobriety journey.

“Honestly it was so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at,” she wrote on Instagram after attending a gala in Italy.

She further said, “I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow.”

“I drank to end [the] crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I—get this —quit drinking! Anyhow, I feel really good,” pointed out Chrissy in her Instagram post.