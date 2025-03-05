Meghan Markle issues emotional letter after Harry, Kate’s secret meeting

Meghan Markle issues personal letter after Harry, Kate’s secret meeting

Meghan Markle penned a heartfelt letter after Prince Harry's alleged meeting with Princess Kate amid years-long royal feud.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex recently released her cooking series, With Love, Meghan on Netflix.

Notably, at the same time, Meghan launched her lifestyle brand As Ever's website with several products on display, which will be available for purchase this spring.

In a delightful surprise, the former Suits actress sent a personal letter to the subscribers in which she recalled her days from The Tig and her journey with As Ever.

She called her subscribers "Dear friends" as she said, "Welcome to the Joy."

Meghan penned, "I am so happy to have you join me on this adventure. Some of you will remember receiving newsletters similar to this one back in 2014 when I founded The Tig."

"Though much has changed since then, so much has stayed the same."

"And on that note — it's not lost on me that I've worn a lot of hats in my life (pun intended) but as with the ethos of this brand name, I know that in so many ways, I, like all of us, remain 'as we've always been.'"

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex confessed to facing setbacks by quoting the example of "breaking a lot of eggs" but still ended up with good results.

Meghan said that her brand As Ever is just not a brand but a "love language." She said that her products will "elevate" their buyers every day and will inspire "moments of joy."

It is important to note that Meghan Markle released this heartfelt statement after Closer magazine reported about Princess Kate's secret meeting with Prince Harry during the Walses Caribbean Island tour.