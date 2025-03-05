Kate Middleton makes final decision on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton is said to be speeding up efforts to bring Prince Harry back to the royal fold as she wants to end the feud with the Sussexes once and for all.

The Princess of Wales has made her mid to make peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to an insider.

"Future Queen Kate's sensible approach to patching things up is inspiring, and her gestures towards peace and harmony within the family have greatly moved Harry and Meghan as well," claimed the source, familiar with the Sussexes and the royal family.

They went on: "The Duke of Sussex also seems to be desperate to make amends with his royal relatives. His recent moves suggest as he's fed up with the life without them."

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Kate Middleton has also convinced her husband Prince William to reconnect with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once more.

The insider claims that Princess Kate has been in contact with Harry, which is very significant as she has been advocating for a reconciliation for some time.

Princess Catherine has admitted that life is too short to continue to hold onto resentment, King Charles III and future King William also still have a soft spot for the Duke and are willing to put an end to their long-standing feud with Harry and Meghan.

Amid speculation about a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family, Kate and Harry reportedly had a secret meeting on Mustique during the Waleses' trip to the Caribbean island in February.