Prince William shares delightful news after Meghan's nod to royal title

Prince William made an important announcement after Meghan Markle shared her real feelings regarding the 'Sussex' title.

The Prince of Wales shared delightful news about his next big royal engagement which is close to his beloved wife Princess Catherine's heart.

According to Hello! magazine, the future King will visit Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Wednesday.

For the unversed, William and Kate, are patrons of NHS Charities Together. During his heartfelt visit, King Charles' eldest son will examine the progress made in the hospital by the charity since the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.

The report shared that the Prince will visit the hospital's Health and Wellbeing Centre and Garden, a place made for the well-being of the staff.

The special area includes different types of activities including a "free gym, wellbeing classes, and a green space for relaxation."

The father of three will also engage in a brief conversation with the staff who are using these facilities and who worked wholeheartedly during the pandemic.

Notably, William's wife Kate Middleton was also born in the same hospital alongside her siblings Pippa and James. The place holds a special place in Catherine's heart.

It is also important to note that the future King shared the delightful news about his visit after the Duchess of Sussex honoured her and Prince Harry's royal title despite a years-long feud.