Robert Pattinson shows frustration over ‘The Batman II’ delay

Robert Pattinson on ‘The Batman II’ delay

Robert Pattinson seems to have had enough of the delay in The Batman II.

The actor is feeling the weight of time as he gears up to don the Batsuit once again—and he’s not shy about admitting it.

The Twilight alum, who first stepped into Gotham’s shadows in 2022, is set to reprise his role as the Dark Knight in the much-anticipated sequel. But with the film slated for a 2027 release, Pattinson can’t help but joke about how long the wait has been.

“I fing hope so,”* Pattinson told Mickey 17 co-star Naomi Ackie in a conversation for Hero Magazine when asked if he’s excited to return.

“I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be fing old Batman by the sequel… I’m 38, I’m old.”*

Still, the actor insists he’s in good shape, adding, “I’m old, but I’m healthier. I think I’ve actually brought my biological age down a bit.”

While plot details for The Batman II remain tightly under wraps, Pattinson recently teased the project at the Mickey 17 London premiere, revealing that filming is set to begin at the end of 2025. Though he couldn’t spill much, he did drop a promising tidbit, “It’s cool.”

Director Matt Reeves has also hinted at big things for the next chapter of his Gotham saga. In an interview with SFX Magazine last year, he confirmed that Colin Farrell’s Penguin would return, with HBO’s upcoming The Penguin series directly tying into the events of the sequel.

“Colin [Farrell] will be part of the movie. We’ve shared [the script] as we’ve been going along with DC and the studio and they’re super excited,” Reeves shared.

The director further teased that The Batman II will push deeper into Gotham’s corruption, setting the stage for twists even Bruce Wayne himself wouldn’t see coming.

“The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie, and it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see.”

With filming still more than a year away, fans will have to wait a little longer to see Pattinson’s older (but healthier) Batman back in action. But if his excitement is any indication, the wait will be worth it.