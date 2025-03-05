Sabrina Carpenter shades ex Barry Keoghan during Dublin concert

Sabrina Carpenter disses ex Barry Keoghan during Dublin concert

Sabrina Carpenter seems to have dissed ex Barry Keoghan in his own hometown.

The songstress didn’t hold back while performing in Dublin, delivering what seemed like a playful jab at her ex-boyfriend.

During her Short n’ Sweet tour stop in the Irish capital on Monday, the 25-year-old pop star greeted the crowd with enthusiasm before slipping in a cheeky remark.

“Dublin, it’s so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing,” Carpenter said, according to The Mirror. But then, with a knowing smile, she added, “But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work.”

Considering Keoghan comes from Summerhill, Dublin, fans didn’t take long to connect the dots.

Carpenter reportedly followed up her comment by performing Please Please Please—a song heavily rumored to be about the Saltburn star. Keoghan even starred in the music video, making the moment all the more pointed.

The former couple, who dated for a year, called it quits in December 2024. At the time, a source told People that their demanding schedules led to the split.

“They are both young and career-focused,” the insider shared.

However, online speculation suggested that infidelity may have played a role, with rumors swirling that Keoghan had been unfaithful with influencer Breckie Hill. Hill, for her part, denied the claims, stating she “did not get with Barry.”

Carpenter has remained tight-lipped about the breakup, but if her onstage quip is any indication, she’s letting her music—and a little bit of humor—do the talking.