Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa: Update on cause of date

Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa death investigation sees progress

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa death investigation may have some progress.

The New Mexico Gas Company has completed its inspection of the home where legendary actor and his wife were found dead last week, concluding there were "no significant findings."

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, natural gas is “not believed to be a factor” in the couple’s deaths, Variety reports.

However, the gas company’s report will still be sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator as authorities continue to piece together the circumstances.

Autopsy reports are still pending.

During the inspection, workers discovered a “minuscule” gas leak at one of the stove burners, measuring only 0.33% gas in the air—far below a dangerous level.

Additionally, four “red tag” code violations were noted, involving a water heater and three gas log lighters in fireplaces. However, none of these were linked to a gas leak or carbon monoxide exposure.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed last Friday that both Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning, ruling it out as a potential cause of death.

Their bodies were discovered last Wednesday afternoon by maintenance workers at their Santa Fe home.

Arakawa was found on the bathroom floor, while Hackman was located in the mudroom near the kitchen. A dog was also found dead inside the residence, though two other dogs appeared healthy.

Investigators believe both Hackman and Arakawa collapsed separately.

Inside the bathroom, authorities found a pill bottle on the counter with pills scattered nearby. Mendoza also revealed that the “last event” recorded on Hackman’s pacemaker occurred on February 17, nine days before their bodies were discovered.

Detectives recovered two cell phones, various medications, and a monthly planner while searching the home. There was no security footage available to provide further insight into the situation.

The Sheriff’s Office has maintained from the beginning that foul play is not suspected.

However, due to the circumstances, the case was deemed “suspicious” enough to warrant further investigation. As authorities continue their work, many questions remain about what led to the tragic deaths of Hackman and Arakawa.