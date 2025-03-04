Once in a Million voice actor George Lowe breathes his last at 67

Once in a Million voice actor George Lowe dies at 67

Once in a Million voice actor George Lowe has tragically passed away at the age of 67.

The actor, who was best known for voicing the renowned series Space Ghost Coast To Coast, took his last breath after battling a long illness.

His death was announced by his long-time friend and broadcaster Marvin Boone in a Facebook post which read, “I’m beyond devastated. My Zobanian brother and best friend for over 40 years, George Lowe, has passed away after a long illness. A part of me had also died.”

Singing praises of the late legend, Boone further went on to add, “He was a supremely talented Artist and Voice actor. A true warm hearted Genius. Funniest man on Earth too. I’ve stolen jokes from him for decades. He stole some of mine. He was also the voice of Space Ghost and so much more. Pweeloto.”

In addition, a representative subsequently confirmed the tragic news to AV Club.

Created by Mike Judge back in 1994, the adult animated series Space Ghost Coast To Coast was Cartoon Network's first and foremost original production.