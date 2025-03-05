Kristin Cavallari announces new docuseries about podcast ‘Let’s Be Honest’

Kristin Cavallari announces new docuseries, 'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour'

Kristin Cavallari is making a comeback to television—but this time, it’s on her terms.

The Laguna Beach alum, 38, announced on the March 4 episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast that she’s releasing a docuseries that will follow her podcast tour journey from start to finish.

“I know that I have said I will not go back to reality TV 5,000 times. This is different,” Cavallari clarified.

“This is not just a show about my personal life. I’m not dating on the show. It’s not trying to come up with drama for storylines.”

Instead, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour—which premieres on E! on June 5—will provide a behind-the-scenes look at her highly anticipated Let’s Be Honest podcast tour, set to kick off in Atlanta on March 7.

“This is truly a docuseries in the best sense of the word,” she emphasized, adding, “We are going to make this as real as possible. I’m excited and just show you guys the behind-the-scenes.” And for those hoping for some juicy moments? “I’m going to save all the juicy stuff for the show and the actual podcast.”

Cavallari’s Headline Tour will center around the headlines she’s made over the years, with guest appearances from familiar faces who have also found themselves in the media spotlight.

According to E!, the series will feature “candid conversations with famous friends, Bravolebrities, memorable exes, and other notable celebs from Kristin’s life as they unfold the stories behind their buzziest headlines — and make new ones — with jaw-dropping revelations that set the record straight.”

As the tour unfolds with stops in Chicago, Boston, and New York, the guest lineup will be revealed in real time, with cameras rolling every step of the way.

Cavallari is no stranger to reality TV, having first gained fame on Laguna Beach and later The Hills before leading her own E! series, Very Cavallari.

But this time, she insists it’s a different experience.

“THE B*TCH IS BACK … again!!!! 4th times a charm,” she teased on Instagram.

“I’m back with my E! family to document my Let’s Be Honest podcast tour. Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour will premiere June 5th on @eentertainment! Can’t wait to be back!!!! I’ll see y’all soon.”

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour premieres on E! on Thursday, June 5, and will also be available to stream on Peacock.