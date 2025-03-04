John Legend has his most biggest critiques at home

Oscar winning artist John Legend get first reviews about work from home

John Legend, originally named John Roger Stephens has openly spoken up about his most honest critiques.

The Academy Award winner, who has been married to Chrissy Teigen and has four children, has unveiled that his eldest two kids have developed a habit of critiquing.

According to Legend, children Luna, 8 and Miles, 6 have a great sense when it comes to evaluating, who is a good performer.

In conversation with E! News, the All of Me famed artist shared: "Luna and Miles have been coming to visit at the show and they definitely tell me who they like and who they prefer.”

He continued: "I think they have a good sense of when somebody is a really good performer, and is a really good singer, really compelling.

John said that his kids very bluntly tell him which of his songs are their favourite and which are not.

"They tell me which songs [of mine] are their favourite, which songs are not their favourite”, added the 46-year-old.

According to On Time singer, his eldest daughter not just gives him honest reviews about his work, but also honestly criticizes mother Chrissy, whenever she wears a slightly revealing dress.

Even, his little one tells mother to ‘cover up’.