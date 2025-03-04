Billie Eilish apologises to fans for THIS reason amid 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour

Billie Eilish apologises to fans for THIS reason

Billie Eilish apologizes to her fans in a heartfelt message while spending time away in the islands.

The two-time Academy Award winner took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 3, to share a tropical update with her followers.

While jet-skiing in a scenic unknown location, the Ocean Eyes hitmaker shared a thrilling video, captioning it, “Sorry that it’s summer here and not dark cold and sad where you guys are.”

This comes after Eilish embarked on the Australian leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in February 2025.

Teasing her Brisbane concert in the same month, the singer wrote in the caption, “WE’RE BACK TONIGHT BITCHES BRISBANE ILL SEE YOU TONIGHT.”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over their favourite artist as they rushed to the comments section to express their excitement.

One fan commented, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH SYDNEY IS WAITING PATIENTLY GIRL.”

Another chimed in, adding, “She’s THE GREATEST.”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “Have the BEST time on stage billie, you’re amazing, you kill it every time.”

The Barbie singer is currently on a tour run, which is slated to wrap up around July 2025.