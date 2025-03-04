My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar's autopsy reveals shocking new details

Bob Bryar joined MCR in 2004 and played a key role in 'The Black Parade' album before leaving in 2010

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar’s cause of death has been classified as "undetermined," despite signs that suggest a possible overdose.

Bryar was found dead in his home in November 2024, and harrowing details of his death have emerged in an autopsy report obtained by TMZ on March 3.

According to the report, Bryar was found with three large canisters of nitrous oxide nearby. Antidepressants were also discovered at the scene.

While the medical examiner considered an “intentional or accidental overdose” as a possibility, the condition of Bryar’s badly decomposed body made it difficult to confirm a cause of death, leading to an undetermined ruling.

For context, a cause of death is ruled as “undetermined” when no one manner of death is more compelling than any others and there is not enough evidence to reach a firm conclusion, per Crime Museum.

The musician was 44 at the time of his death. TMZ reported that his body was found on November 26, but authorities believe he had not been seen alive since November 4.

Following the news, the alternative rock band, which reunited in 2019 after a six-year hiatus, paid tribute to their former bandmate in a heartfelt Instagram post on December 2.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace.”

Bryar joined the band in 2004 and played a key role in their 2006 album The Black Parade. He remained with the group until 2010, contributing to early work on Danger Days before his departure.