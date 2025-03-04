Keanu Reeves kills hope of 'John Wick 5'?

Producer Erica Lee also addresses possibility of new sequel

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has spilled insights about the next John Wick entry.

Keanu has played a spectacular role of an assassin in the 2014 movie until 2023.

Previously, he teased the fifth sequel of Chad Stahelski’s directed franchise saying that his knees might not allow him to return for another movie.

However, the 60-year-old did not bluntly quash down the hope of John wick 5 earlier.

But now the actor has finally addressed the matter frankly in limited words.

In conversation with Comic Book.com, Reeves was asked about a new installment of the popular film series.

He responded saying: "You know, the character’s dead. He died in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’."

"Right now? Right now there isn’t”, the Sonic 3 star summed up in two words.

Prior to this, producer Erica Lee also spilled beans over the same saying that there has to be a great idea if we decide to come up with a new film ‘and the stars have to align, and there's a lot of pressure to get that right.’

Backed by Lionsgate, the fourth chapter of John Wick killed off Keanu’s character. The chartbuster film also featured Bill Skarsgård and Scott Adkins.