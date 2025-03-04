Buckingham Palace issues first statement after Meghan Markle's emotional message

King Charles III's office has released a meaningful statement after Meghan Markle's new show hit the screens on Tuesday, March 4.

Buckingham Palace paid tribute to a key royal figure for her steadfastness and loyalty to King Charles by sharing details of her latest outing.

Duchess Sophie stunned fans with a solo visit to watch a live firing exercise. She was in high spirits, donning army camouflage gear to meet British troops.

The Royal family's social media accounts have shared pictures of the hardworking royal with a special honour.

The statement, which comes hours after Meghan released her Netflix show that ends with an emotional message about her major loss, read: "As Royal Colonel of The Queen’s Own Yeomanry, The Duchess has visited troops based at Warcop Training Centre in Cumbria."

It added: "After watching a training exercise, Her Royal Highness had the opportunity to meet and speak to reservists of the Regiment and learnt more about their work."

The statement continued: "Created in 1971, The Queen’s Own Yeomanry is a light cavalry regiment in the Army Reserve. Its role involves operating in front of other forces to gather intelligence on the enemy and the environment."

Prince Edward's wife Sophie was all smiles as she made a solo visit to Warcop Training Centre in Cumbria to visit The Queen's Own Yeomanry as part of her role as Royal Honorary Colonel.

Lady Louise's mother looked stunning as she wore combat army clothing, ear protectors and protective glasses. Sophie also sported a high neck grey jumper and sand-coloured jeans under army combat clothing.