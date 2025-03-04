Adrien Brody tests Cillian Murphy’s patience with never-ending Oscars speech

At this year’s Oscars, things took an unexpected turn when Adrien Brody, the actor famous for his role in The Pianist, delivered the longest acceptance speech in Academy Awards history.

This biggest star-studded night of Hollywood had a few snubs and controversies, as Karla Sofía Gascón's faced backlash over her old tweets with offensive remarks about racism, homophobic, and Islamophobic.

However, when Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist, he took the stage and made history by speaking for a whopping five minutes and 40 seconds. However, this beat the previous record of five minutes and 30 seconds which was set by Greer Garson back in 1943.

During that speech, Cillian Murphy truly stole the spotlight with his “bored” expressions. His looks during the moment quickly became the night’s biggest viral sensation, with everyone watching him closely.

Social media users didn’t hesitate to roast the actor for his longest-speech, with one quipping: "You can see the exact moment he mentally clocked out."

"Cillian Murphy with the patience of a saint," joked by another one.

Someone remarked, “he was lowkey in power-saving mode just waiting for it to end LMAOOO.”

“by the time the speech ended, Cillian Murphy had already filmed Oppenheimer 2 in his head,” another user added.

Cillian Murphy, who took home the Best Actor Oscar in 2024 for Oppenheimer, had the honour of presenting the award to Adrien Brody for his major hit.