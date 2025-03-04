Robert Pattinson makes shocking revelation about filming ‘Die, My Love’

Robert Pattinson has recently made shocking revelations about filming Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love.

Speaking to GQ magazine, the Hollywood star, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Mickey 17, opened up about filming a stressful dance sequence with his co-star Jennifer Lawrence that collapsed him.

“I did this movie with Lynne, and she’s a really good dancer. And Jennifer is a really good dancer. They just find it so easy. They’re like, ‘Just dance, it’s just music playing, just dance,’” recalled Twilight actor.

However, Robert mentioned he was like, “I’m going to have a mental breakdown when this happens. We need to either choreograph it or cut it.’ And they’re like, ‘No, just dance, stop being all freak.’”

“It came to the day, and I was sweating so much, the insides of my trousers, with sweat, were wet,” mentioned The Batman actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Robert shared he’s fond of watching rom-coms in his spare time.

“I always want to do the most complicated parts. And what I want to watch as an audience member is always love stories,” remarked the 38-year-old.

The actor confessed he loved rom-coms, but what Robert noted that every star is afraid of doing this genre because it’s very difficult.

“It’s difficult to come up with a concept that will feel like…I don’t know, because you literally have people [messaging on] Tinder,” added Robert.