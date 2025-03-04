King Charles opens doors for special event as Meghan gives sweet nod

King Charles is determined to promote diversity in his reign as he makes efforts to include people of all walks of life in royal engagements.

To kick off a significant occasion, the monarch opened the doors of Windsor Castle to host more than 360 guests from all backgrounds gathered in St George’s Hall for a special meal.

Muslims around the world observe fasting in the month of Ramadan. The UK boasts a large population Muslims in the region, and in order to make them feel included, the King’s Royal Collection Trust held an inaugural Iftar in collaboration with the Ramadan Tent Project at St George’s Hall.

The hall, which had famously hosted banquets during state visits, marked its first-ever Iftar event in the royal residence’s thousand-year history.

Windsor Castle’s visitor director, Simon Maples said that the gathering was the Trust’s aim to ensure access to its palaces is “enjoyed by everyone”.

While the Berkshire royal residence welcomed Iftar attendees for the first-time last year, but in the Learning Centre rather than the state apartments.

Ahead of the gathering on Sunday, the Royal Collection Trust website had extended an invite to “break fast with us this Ramadan at Windsor Castle”.

It stated that it was “open to people of all faiths and none, join us for a visit to the majestic State Apartments, followed by a meal after sunset in the magnificent St George’s Hall”.

The update comes as the King is in the middle of peace talks with European nations and held private talks with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy individually.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle sat down for an intimate interview after four years and gave a sweet nod to the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex expressed her fondness for the “meaningful” Sussex title.

“I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”