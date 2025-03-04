Mikey Madison unveils future plans after big win at Oscars

Mikey Madison look ahead after winning big at Oscars

Mikey Madison opened about the next step in her career after earning her first-ever Oscar in the Best Actress category for her role in Sean Baker’s Anora.

During the award ceremony on Sunday night, the actress spoke to the reporters at Academy Awards press room following her win.

"I’ve been thinking about the future a lot and also the past," the Scream star shared.

"I’ve been really trying to remind myself to stay as present as possible throughout all of this, so I don’t know. I really don’t know what will happen in the future."

However, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress added that she would continue to make films with inspiring roles.

"I just want to keep making movies and continue to work with people who inspire me and play interesting characters, tell stories that are compelling."

Madison went on to share how she was going to celebrate her win.

"I just know that tonight I’m going to go home to my new puppies and probably clean up their mess, and it’s gonna bring me right down to earth."

Madison leads Anora in the titular role, a sex worker experiencing a whirlwind Cinderella story.

Madison beat out the frontrunner and fellow first-time nominee Demi Moore in the category. The film director Baker also set an Oscar record by becoming the first person in history of Academy to win four awards in the same year for the same film.